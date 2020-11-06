Alibaba cloud growth outpaces Amazon and Microsoft as Chinese tech giant pushes for profitability

The Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. headquarters stand illuminated at night ahead of the annual November 11 Singles' Day online shopping event in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

GUANGZHOU, China — The growth of Alibaba's cloud business outpaced Amazon and Microsoft in the quarter ending in September, and the Chinese tech giant reiterated its commitment to making the unit profitable by next March. Alibaba reported cloud computing brought in revenue of 14.89 billion yuan ($2.24 billion) in the three months ending Sept. 30. That's a 60% year-on-year rise and its fastest rate of growth since the December quarter of 2019. That was faster than Amazon Web Service's 29% year-on-year revenue rise and Microsoft Azure's 48% growth in the September quarter. It's important to note that Alibaba's cloud computing business is significantly smaller than these two market leaders.

We believe cloud computing is fundamental infrastructure for the digital era, but it is still in the early stage of growth. Daniel Zhang Alibaba CEO

For comparison, Amazon Web Services brought in revenue of $11.6 billion while Microsoft's intelligent cloud revenue, which includes other products as well as Azure, totaled $13 billion in the September quarter. Alibaba is the fourth largest public cloud computing provider globally, according to Synergy Research Group. Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said that public sectors and financial services contributed the highest growth to the company's cloud division. "We believe cloud computing is fundamental infrastructure for the digital era, but it is still in the early stage of growth. We are committed to further increasing our investments in cloud computing," Zhang said on the earnings call.