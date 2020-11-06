Bill Miller sees 'a lot to buy out there,' especially the stock of this drugmaker

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Bill Miller told CNBC on Friday he sees plenty of attractive opportunities for investors to generate returns, saying that the "bull market is continuing" even if Democrat Joe Biden prevails in the still-undecided presidential race.

"It's a bull market that began on a secular basis back in March of '09 and it continues. It can have corrections, and it can have setbacks, but until the basic building blocks of any bull market change, you're in a bull market," the founder of Miller Value Partners said on "The Exchange." "And those building blocks are the economy growing, the Fed accommodative, interest rates not excessive and inflation quiescent and we have all of those things."