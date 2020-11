(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Business travel may never return to its pre-pandemic levels, hurting hotels over the long term, Morgan Stanley said Friday in a note to clients.

The firm's analysis is based on an October survey of around 200 corporate travel managers who oversee $8 billion in travel spend. The managers said they believe travel spend in 2021 will be 53% below 2019's levels, and that beginning in 2022, 22% of meetings will be conducted virtually.