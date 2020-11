(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman believes technology stocks' sky-high valuations are justifiable with interest rates at historic lows.

"If you look at interest rates and you look at the growth rates of these companies, they are not irrationally priced. They are not cheap, but they are not irrationally priced," Cooperman said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday.