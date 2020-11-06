Coronavirus live updates: U.S. cases rise rapidly; New Orleans plans for Covid-safe Mardi Gras

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
New recorded cases of the coronavirus jumped significantly in the U.S. on Thursday to 121,888, according to Johns Hopkins data. That's nearly 20,000 cases higher than the previous single-day record set on Wednesday. Reporting backlogs and errors have temporarily warped data before, so it's possible that's a factor here, too. But the trend is clear: infections are growing rapidly around the country.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: