Election 2020 live results and updates: Biden takes a slight lead in Georgia

The presidential election is inching closer and closer to a conclusion. As of early Friday morning, Joe Biden had made significant progress against President Trump in two key states: Georgia, which has 16 electoral votes, and Pennsylvania, which has 20. According to NBC News' tally, Biden is projected to win 253 electoral votes. Pennsylvania would put him over the top. More results are expected Friday, including from Arizona, where Trump has been gaining on Biden, and Nevada, where Biden holds a narrow lead. Biden has urged patience as the count continues, while Trump has made baseless claims of voter fraud and his campaign has mounted several legal challenges.