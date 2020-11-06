Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Roku, Square, Zillow, Yelp & more

Benchmark raised its price target on Roku to $300 from $185.
RBC upgraded Yelp to outperform from sector perform.
Wells Fargo upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to overweight from equal weight.
UBS upgraded Mattel to buy from hold.
RBC upgraded Zillow to outperform from sector perform.
Piper Sandler downgraded Electronic Artis to neutral from overweight.
Citi upgraded Square to buy from neutral.
