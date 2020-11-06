Holiday jobs are down this year. But not at these 5 businesses

An employee restocks shelves as shoppers visit a Lowe's hardware store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 4, 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, businesses are doing much less hiring for the holidays than usual.

U.S. companies posted nearly 20% fewer holiday season positions in September and October this year than during those months in 2019, according to online jobs marketplace ZipRecruiter.

But the trend doesn't hold everywhere.

Here are the five companies doing the most hiring for the holidays on ZipRecruiter's website.