Here's how wealth advisor Josh Brown invests his money

Josh Brown has spent his career advising people on how to invest their money.

The CNBC commentator and co-editor of the new book, "How I Invest My Money," puts a good portion of his money into traditional equity and fixed-income investments using the same allocations he recommends to his clients at Ritholtz Wealth Management.

"We are eating our own cooking. The same funds, and the same proportions," Brown said.

But his portfolio does deviate from conventional wisdom in some areas.

"I will make investments based on relationships that I have in my personal life," Brown said. He knows the decisions expose him to unnecessary risks, but they make him feel good and that is a BIG part of the reason he invests in the first place.

