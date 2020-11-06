Johnny Depp exits 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise, Warner Bros. will recast

Actor Johnny Depp will no longer don the robes of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros.' "Fantastic Beasts" films, the actor announced Friday.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in 'Fantastic Beasts' and I have respected and agreed to that request," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Depp's exit comes days after the actor lost his libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that published an article in 2018 that alleged he was a "wife beater." Depp plans to appeal the ruling.

Warner Bros. said it will recast the role and the film will debut sometime in summer 2020.

The "Fantastic Beasts" franchise is a five-film prequel series set decades before Harry Potter was born.

Since it's debut in 2016, the franchise has faced harsh criticism from fans and industry critics. Enough so that Warner Bros. brought on Steve Kloves, who helped adapt the original "Harry Potter" books into films, to assist author J.K. Rowling with the third film's script. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and "The Crimes of Grindelwald," were solely scripted by Rowling and were not based on published books.

It's not entirely surprising that Kloves has been added as a writer for "Fantastic Beasts 3." Critics panned "The Crimes of Grindelwald" and fans who balked at several canon-altering plot points. The film holds an underwhelming 37% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Not only that, but "The Crimes of Grindelwald" had the lowest box-office haul in the U.S. and internationally of any "Harry Potter" film. It made only $160 million domestically and just under $500 million in foreign markets. While the international box office helped boost the film over its $200 million production budget, it's a paltry showing compared with the rest of the franchise.

Comparatively, moviegoers worldwide shelled out more than $814 million to see "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" in 2016 and $1.3 billion in 2011 to see the final film in the original series, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."