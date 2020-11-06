There are 'pretty high' risks of the U.S. economy backtracking, Moody's economist warns

A worker wearing a protective mask and gloves assembles face shields at the Cartamundi-owned Hasbro manufacturing facility in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

The U.S. economy, which has shown signs of recovering, could see its prospects turn given the intensifying spread of Covid-19 in the country and a lack of additional support measures, said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics.

The International Monetary Fund said last month the U.S. economy is projected to shrink 4.3% this year. That's much better than its previous forecast for a 8% contraction as the global economy showed signs of a faster recovery, said the IMF.

"I think the risks are pretty high here that the economy backtracks," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Friday.

"We are suffering a very significant reintensification of the virus. I mean 40,000 daily confirmed infections four, six, eight weeks ago and we're now close to 100,000 — that's going to start doing some damage," he said.

The U.S. recorded more than 100,000 daily confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time on Wednesday, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed. Cumulatively, the U.S. has recorded over 9.6 million Covid-19 infections so far — the highest number globally, Hopkins data showed.