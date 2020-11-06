Medicare Part B premiums will rise by 2.7% in 2021

The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B will be $148.50 in 2021, officials announced Friday.

The $3.90 increase is 2.7% more than the 2020 figure of $144.60, according to information released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The deductible for Part B, which covers outpatient care, durable equipment and some other services, will be $203 next year, up $5 from $198 in 2020.

Meanwhile, the deductible for Medicare Part A (hospital coverage), which is per benefit period (which generally starts when you are admitted to the hospital) will be $1,484 in 2021, up $76 from this year's $1,408.

