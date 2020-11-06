Here's one stock that could benefit from Apple's push for a cashless society

The ongoing pandemic has not been good for cash. Because of a national coin shortage and fears that handling cash or cards could transmit the Covid-19 coronavirus, over half of Americans are now using contactless payments, according to a Mastercard survey from August.

Instead, Americans are finally using mobile wallets to pay by tapping their phones, which benefits companies like Apple that have been building sophisticated payment ecosystems into their phones that include contactless payments.

One company that could benefit from the trend towards digital payments is Green Dot, a bank that has quietly powered the backend of financial services like Apple Cash and the rewards part of the Apple Card credit card.