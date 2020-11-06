JPMorgan strategist gives his prediction for the British pound next year amid Brexit, coronavirus

LONDON — With Britain facing the dual issues of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, one expert at JPMorgan Private Bank has given his predictions on how sterling will trade against the U.S. dollar.

The currency pair (GBP/USD) is currently at a similar level where it started the year, at $1.31, having crashed to $1.15 in March in the wake of the first wave of infections in Europe. However, going forward, sterling could rise against the greenback, according to Sam Zief, global head of FX strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.