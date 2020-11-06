Here's what Wall Street analysts are saying about Virgin Galactic's third quarter results

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Wall Street was largely unsurprised by the loss Virgin Galactic reported in the third quarter, with analysts welcoming clarity on the company's upcoming spaceflight test schedule and the vision outline by CEO Michael Colglazier, who was appointed over the summer.

"The financial results in the Q were far less important than the initial presentation of the new CEO and update on the next powered flight. Overall, we think it hit all the right notes on tone longer term with near-term catalysts, though not without risk," UBS analyst Myles Walton wrote in a note to investors on Friday.

Here's what every major Wall Street analyst had to say about the company's third quarter results.