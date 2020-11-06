WHO looking at how a Covid mutation among minks may impact the effectiveness of a vaccine

LONDON — The World Health Organization said on Friday it would review biosecurity measures across the globe after Danish health authorities found a mutated form of the coronavirus present in the country's mink farms.

The detection of the mutated virus among minks has raised questions about the effectiveness of a future Covid-19 vaccine.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier this week that the government planned to cull all 15 million minks in Danish farms to try to reduce the risk of the animals re-transmitting the new strain of the coronavirus to humans.

Frederiksen described the situation as "very, very serious," warning the mutated virus could have "devastating consequences" worldwide.

When asked about reports of the mutated virus among minks during a news briefing on Friday, Dr. Maria van Kerkhove, head of the WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, said: "There is always a concern when you have a circulation and transmission from humans to animals and then animals to humans."

"We've been seeing this for a number of months now and what we understand is the minks have been infected with contact from humans and it circulates in the mink and then it can pass back to humans," van Kerkhove said from WHO's headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

"Each one of these changes, each one of these mutations, whether they are identified in mink or they are identified in humans, need to be evaluated because we need to determine the importance of each of these. And if any of these changes means that the virus behaves differently," van Kerkhove said.

"There's a proper way to do that because there need to be studies to evaluate if there's any changes in transmissibility or severity and if there are any implications for diagnostics for vaccines and therapeutics," she continued.

"In this situation, there is a suggestion that some of these mutations may have some implications, but we need to do the proper studies to evaluate this and that is ongoing right now."