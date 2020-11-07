Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought back a record $9 billion in stock in the third quarter

As the coronavirus pandemic weighs on its operating earnings and stock price, Berkshire Hathaway ramped up its stock repurchasing program even more in the third quarter, nearly doubling the record buyback from the second quarter.

Warren Buffett's conglomerate bought back $9 billion of its own stock, it was revealed Saturday in its third-quarter earnings report. That's up big from the $5.1 billion level during the second quarter that turned heads when it was announced and brings Berkshire's total buybacks to $15.7 billion for 2020.

Berkshire repurchased more than $2.5 billion in Class A shares and about $6.7 billion in Class B stock during the quarter. This blew away the UBS estimate for a total quarterly buyback of just $3.2 billion.

Buffett's repurchase spree comes amid a tough time for its operations as the global economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus, directly impacting the company's wholly owned businesses which include railroads, utilities and insurance.

Berkshire said its operating earnings came in at $5.478 billion, down more than 30% from the year-earlier period. But the company's net earnings — which account for Berkshire's big investments in the public market like Apple — skyrocketed more than 82% on a year-over-year basis to $30.137 billion.

Apple, Berkshire's biggest stock holding, rallied more than 26% in the third quarter. Coca-Cola gained 10.5% over that time period. Though Buffett has cautioned investors not to pay attention to those net earnings because the investing gains are unrealized and volatile.