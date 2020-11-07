Op-Ed: Why the U.S. election still could represent a triumph of American democracy

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks one day after Americans voted in the presidential election, on November 04, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Drew Angerer | Getty Images

It is now likely that former Vice President Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States. He'll do so with the largest number of votes ever cast for any American presidential candidate in history after an electoral-turnout rate that was the highest since 1900. Though it may not feel that way right now, that outcome would mark a triumph of historic significance for the country's democratic process and institutions. It would be one that would come despite President Donald Trump's incendiary, unsubstantiated charges on Thursday of electoral fraud and despite a host of legal challenges that will now play out but be unlikely to change the outcome. Though one would hope the Republican chorus against Trump's disruptive efforts would be louder, significant voices are joining. Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, whose state is a key battleground, called the president's charges "disturbing to me because he made very, very serious allegations without any evidence to support it." Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, tweeted, "STOP Spreading debunked misinformation." Biden and his team recognize that history compels them, once elected, to emerge as more than just the victor. America's internal divisions and a rising tide of international challenges will require the kind of unifying leader that America has had before at such times of dangerous division. The challenges may seem daunting, but they were also daunting when Gerald Ford stepped in after the resignation of Richard Nixon. And the current rifts in the United States are nowhere near as bitter as what faced President Ulysses S. Grant after the Civil War in 1869, when he succeeded Andrew Johnson, the first U.S. president to be impeached. Johnson refused to attend Grant's inauguration, and Grant refused to ride in the same carriage as Johnson. Yet President Grant brought together a divided country and healed the post-war economy, and his new Department of Justice prosecuted the Ku Klux Klan.

Obstacle and opportunity

Vice President Biden has been consistent as a candidate that he wishes to play a unifying role as the president for all Americans -- and alongside the country's traditional allies. It will not be easy, but it is doable. The Republican gains in the House of Representatives and the party's likely continued hold on the Senate majority would present both an obstacle and an opportunity for a Democratic president. In the first days of his administration, Biden could strike deals across the aisle to take on the potentially unifying perils of COVID-19 and the economic downturn through more productive stimulus spending and infrastructure investment. With Kamala Harris as the first Black woman to serve as the nation's vice president, a Biden administration would be well-positioned to support an inclusive, new civil-rights movement. It's also far beyond time for the United States to rally its democratic partners around the world in common cause to tackle the rising, systemic, authoritarian challenge posed by China and others – an issue against which US political differences pale in importance. Perhaps a Trump concession to Biden will yet come, which would help the healing. For now, that is difficult to imagine. Under no conditions could one expect anything approaching the power of Senator John McCain's concession to Barack Obama in 2008. McCain's speech went viral this week across the country, underscoring the national yearning for that brand of elegance. "In a contest as long and difficult as this campaign has been," said McCain then, Obama's "success alone commands my respect for his ability and perseverance. But that he managed to do so by inspiring the hopes of so many millions of Americans, who had once wrongly believed that they had little at stake or little influence in the election of an American president, is something I deeply admire and commend him for achieving. This is a historic election, and I recognize the special significance it has for African Americans and for the special pride that must be theirs tonight."

Margin of victory