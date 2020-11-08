Election 2020 live results and reaction: Biden team looks to transition — 'We can't simply go back to the way things were'

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala delivered their first address to the nation last night, emphasizing unity and reconciliation after a bitterly contested election.

Biden and Harris are now looking beyond the election and have launched a transition website that lists the key priorities of the incoming administration — the pandemic, the economic recovery, racial equity and climate change.

Biden will unveil a team of scientists and experts on Monday who will advise his incoming administration on their response to the coronavirus pandemic.