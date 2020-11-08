Retail sector rallies 8% in a week. Four stocks to watch ahead of the holidays

Retail is on the rebound.

The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), which tracks the group, rallied almost 8% last week, fueled by gains in names including Etsy, Best Buy, Gap and Ross Stores. Etsy shares advanced by more than 20% last week.

With consumers becoming more cost-conscious, investors might want to consider buying into some of the discount retailers ahead of the holidays, Chantico Global CEO Gina Sanchez said Friday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

"If you're not going to go for e-commerce convenience, which has been benefiting Etsy, then you're going to go for low cost," she said. "We think names like Dollar General or Target ... could continue to be robust through the holiday season."

Piper Sandler's Craig Johnson said some of the week's winners were worth watching.

"The Best Buy chart looks like it's just getting started in here," Johnson, his firm's senior technical research analyst, said in the same "Trading Nation" interview.