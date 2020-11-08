Solar stocks are a good bet even with a divided Congress, analysts say

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Solar stocks are bouncing as investors bet that the industry can perform even if president-elect Joe Biden faces a divided Congress.

The industry's growth over the last four years under the Trump administration demonstrates that favorable economics is what's driving solar. While a united political environment would, of course, speed the adoption of renewables, analysts say that at the end of the day the so-called "blue wave" is far from a make-or-break for the industry.