Coronavirus live updates: Pfizer, BioNTech say vaccine 90% effective; Biden picks Covid task force

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Stock futures surged 1,500 points after Pfizer and BioNTech announced trial data indicating their Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective. Dow futures were up about 400 points before the vaccine news, continuing a post-election rally as Democrat Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, according to NBC projections. President-elect Biden also announced the members of his coronavirus task force on Monday.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 50.5 million 
  • Global deaths: At least 1.25 million
  • U.S. cases: More than 9.97 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 237,584