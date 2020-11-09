Coronavirus live updates: Pfizer, BioNTech say vaccine 90% effective; Biden picks Covid task force

Stock futures surged 1,500 points after Pfizer and BioNTech announced trial data indicating their Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective. Dow futures were up about 400 points before the vaccine news, continuing a post-election rally as Democrat Joe Biden defeated incumbent Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race, according to NBC projections. President-elect Biden also announced the members of his coronavirus task force on Monday.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: