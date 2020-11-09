Pfizer CEO says he would take coronavirus vaccine first to ease public concern

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Monday that he would like to be among the first to take a coronavirus vaccine to ease public concerns about vaccine safety.

But there are ethical considerations for that, Bourla said during an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "If we have a limited number of doses, I'm not sure if people would recommend people of my age ... or work capacity to be among the first to get a vaccine. So, I want to respect that."

That being said, Bourla, who is in his 50s, expects demand for the pharmaceutical company's vaccine will much be "higher than anything we can produce" given how effective it is. Bourla said the company is on track to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

