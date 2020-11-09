David Bossie, who was named to lead Trump effort to challenge election results, tests positive for coronavirus

From left; Former U.S. Rep. John Shadegg, Citizens United President David Bossie, former Arizona Treasurer Jeff DeWitt, Arizona U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz.,speaking, Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward, and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., participate in an Arizona Republican Party news conference, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix.

David Bossie, who only days ago was tapped to handle President Donald Trump's effort to challenge the results of the presidential election, has tested positive for the coronavirus,NBC News reported Monday.

As a result, Bossie is no longer part of the decision-making process of the election challenge effort, "because he can't be at the campaign headquarters and he can't be in the Oval Office," a source told NBC News.

Bossie's diagnosis came to light hours after news broke that Trump Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson was positive with Covid-19, and days after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was revealed to be positive with the virus.

Two sources who spoke to NBC News said Bossie tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.