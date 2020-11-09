Biden brings back ethics and principles to the U.S., says Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will bring back the ethics and principles that were missing during the Trump administration, Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris said this week.

"I think (a Biden presidency) brings some ethics, some principles back to democratic values, freedom values," the chairman and CEO of Orascom Investment Holding said. "We've missed some of the ethics and principles in these areas during (U.S. President) Donald Trump's reign."

Sawiris also told CNBC's "Capital Connection" that Biden could bring balance to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Donald Trump was working 100% in favor of Israel and not trying to find any true solution to the Palestinian problem," he said.

"In this area, we believe that the Trump administration has been totally biased and has not been really working for a fair solution of this dilemma that's been there for 50 years," he added.