General Motors to add 3,000 jobs focused on electric vehicles

GM President Mark Reuss announces a $2.2 billion investment in the automaker's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Michigan for new all-electric trucks and autonomous vehicles on Jan. 27, 2020.

General Motors plans to hire 3,000 new employees largely focused on software development for the research, development and deployment of electric vehicles, the automaker announced Monday.

GM said the jobs will be focused on engineering, design and information technology "to increase diversity and inclusion and contribute to GM's EV and customer experience priorities." The hiring is expected through the first quarter of 2021. Many of the positions will be remote as GM begins to offer "more remote opportunities than ever before," the company said.

"As we evolve and grow our software expertise and services, it's important that we continue to recruit and add diverse talent," said GM President Mark Reuss. "This will clearly show that we're committed to further developing the software we need to lead in EVs, enhance the customer experience and become a software expertise-driven workforce."

The hiring blitz comes as the automaker expects to increase focus on electric vehicles, including offering at least 20 new electric vehicles globally by 2023.

Ken Morris, GM vice president of autonomous and electric vehicles programs, said the automaker has pulled forward at least two upcoming electric vehicles following the GMC Hummer EV, which is the first vehicle on GM's next-generation electric vehicle platform with its proprietary Ultium battery cells.

Shares of the automaker reached a new 52-week high of $39.72 ahead of the Monday announcement. The stock was up 5% during midday trading Monday following President-elect Joe Biden outlining priorities that would support electric vehicles.