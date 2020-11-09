Here's where to invest your money in 2021, financial advisors say

Getty Images

If you're an investor wondering which sectors may do well in 2021, keep an eye on those that would benefit from a dose of pre-Covid normalcy. With Monday's news that results from a coronavirus vaccine trial were better than expected, the major stock indexes jumped. By mid-day, both the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were trading at record highs of more than 3,600 and 29,600, respectively. "I'd say this is very good news for leisure and hospitality, oil and gas, travel, airlines — all these businesses where activity has not returned because of the pandemic," said certified financial planner Blair duQuesnay, an investment advisor at Ritholtz Wealth Management in New York.

Glassman and other advisors say that in addition to the airline and cruise line industries, sit-down restaurants, movie theaters, hotels, sporting events and concerts — anything involving people being in close proximity to one another — could do well once a vaccine is broadly distributed. This means suppliers for those companies or those that otherwise serve them may benefit. Commercial real estate, which also has suffered during the pandemic, could also have more upside potential in a post-vaccine economy. As for the stocks that did well this year due to the work-from-home trend: Advisors caution dismissing them altogether despite their Monday dips. "I think that working from home or from anywhere is probably here to stay even if we get back to normal life," duQuesnay said.