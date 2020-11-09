JPMorgan says vaccine news could take the S&P 500 as high as 4,500 next year, or 24% from here

People visit the Charging Bull Statue during Covid-19 pandemic in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States on May 25, 2020.

JPMorgan said Monday's surprise vaccine news is setting the stock market up for big gains next year, seeing the potential for S&P 500 to surge as much as 24% by the end of 2021.

"The equity market is facing one of the best backdrops for sustained gains in years. After a prolonged period of elevated risks (global trade war, COVID-19 pandemic, US election uncertainty, etc.), the outlook is significantly clearing up, especially with news of a highly effective COVID-19 vaccine," Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, chief U.S. equity strategist at JPMorgan, said in a note on Monday.