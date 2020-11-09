Medical tourism craters during coronavirus pandemic, hospitals lose billions

Medical undergraduates during an anatomy class with Dr. Sreenivasulu Reddy Mogali, head of anatomy at the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at Nanyang Technology University in Singapore. Courtesy of LKCMedicine at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

The American Journal of Medicine found that more than 1.4 million Americans sought health care in a different country in 2017. Globally, it estimated that 16 million people traveled to a different country to get care, spending an estimated $45 billion to $72 billion. Americans who go abroad for care often lack health insurance or are seeking procedures not covered under their plans, most commonly for dentistry, cosmetic surgery, and in vitro fertility. Domestic medical tourism, where patients seek care across states lines or outside of their local hospital system, has also seen a steep drop off. David Vequist, who heads the Center for Medical Tourism Research at the University of the Incarnate World, the largest Catholic university in Texas, says that Covid-19 has crippled many hospitals' finances by taking away domestic medical tourism, which is one of their largest sources of income. Vequist said America's flawed health-care system has forced hospitals to provide lucrative elective services to the privately insured in order to generate revenue, "Hospitals need to provide these elective surgeries because that's the best way for them to turn a profit." Patients could receive similar care closer to home, but most choose to travel for the elective surgeries that must be performed by specialists. The Mayo Clinic stopped all non-emergency medical care towards the end of March and began to lose millions. Elective surgeries had to make way for incoming Covid-19 patients. Last year, the Mayo Clinic generated 60% of its $12 billion annual patient revenue from privately insured patients, and only 3% from those on Medicaid. The hospital network now expects to lose $900 million in 2020. A similar scene has played out throughout the country. In July, John Haupet, CEO of Grady Health in Atlanta, said that the pandemic had caused $115 million in losses, attributing $70 million to a reduction in the number of elective surgeries. Walmart among employers sponsoring medical tourism In some cases, domestic medical tourism patients are seeking care for critical health needs. Prior to the pandemic, medial travel to centers of excellence covered by employers was on the rise. Centers of excellence are hospital systems like the Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota, or Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, where patients can receive specialized care or pursue elective surgeries. Walmart has encouraged employees travel for certain high risk or high cost procedures at centers of excellence. According to the Walmart 2020 Associates Benefits Book, eligible candidates, if selected, would have their medical costs and all travel expenses covered for patients and caregiver. Covered employees were able to have procedures that included heart surgeries, transplants and hip replacements, as well as oncology care.

