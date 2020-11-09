Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Nordstrom, New York Times, Cheesecake Factory & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Evercore ISI upgraded New York Times to outperform from in line.
  • Telsey upgraded Nordstrom to outperform from market perform.
  • Cowen initiated Fisker as outperform.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Cheesecake Factory to buy from hold.
  • Bank of America downgraded Biogen to underperform from neutral.
  • Barclays downgraded Elanco Animal Health to underweight from overweight.
  • Bernstein raised its price target on Peloton to $160 from $120.
  • Jefferies downgraded Mattel to hold from buy.
Pedestrians pass in front of a Nordstrom Inc. store in the Midtown neighborhood of New York, on March 20, 2020.
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday