Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Beyond Meat, HD supply, Simon Property Group & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Beyond Meat — Shares of Beyond Meat tumbled more than 25% in extended trading after the alternative meat producer posted a big revenue miss as the pandemic weakened restaurant demand for its meat alternatives. The company said its revenue came in at $94.4 million, well below a FactSet estimate of $132 million.

Simon Property Group — Shares of the mall owner tanked more than 7% in after hours trading on Monday after reporting disappointing earnings. Simon Property Group reported earnings of 48 cents per share, compared to the estimated 90 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. The company made $994 million, missing estimates of $1.08 billion. The stock surged 27.9% in regular trading Monday.

HD supply — Shares of HD supply soared more than 20% in extended trading after Bloomberg News reported Lowes is in talk to acquire the industrial distributor.

Novavax — Shares of the drugmaker ticked more than 6% lower in after-hours trading after missing on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Novavax reported a loss of $3.21, compared to the expected earnings of $1.73 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $157.0 million, lower than the forecast $230.6 million.

Occidental Petroleum — Shares of Occidental Petroleum fell about 5% after the energy company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. The company posted a loss of 84 cents in the third quarter, versus an estimate of a loss of 72 cents. Its revenue came in above expectations, however.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald contributed reporting.