Biden said he'd forgive $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers. Will it actually happen?

On the campaign trail, President-elect Joe Biden was called "the most progressive nominee in history." One of his policies that led to that description was his call for student debt forgiveness.

Now that he's been elected, the 42 million Americans with education loans may be wondering: Will it really happen?

To begin, what Biden proposed was a scaled-down version of the debt forgiveness plans that his rivals to the left in the Democratic primary campaigned on. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., wanted to cancel up to $50,000 in student debt for individuals with household incomes under $100,000. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., had said he'd erase all of the country's outstanding education debt.

Biden laid out a narrower plan, saying he would forgive $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers, and the rest of the debt for those who attended public colleges or historically Black colleges and universities and earn less than $125,000 a year.

In all, that would slash the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab by about a third, according to calculations by higher-education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

Despite campaign promises, education issues are usually not a top priority for new presidents, Kantrowitz said. That might be different for Biden, though.

"His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is an educator and the student vote helped elect him," Kantrowitz said.