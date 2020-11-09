Tesla expands warranty to cover defective main computers in some Model S and X vehicles

A view of the dashboard in a Tesla Model S car. Getty Images

Tesla on Monday notified owners of older Model S and Model X electric vehicles that the company will refund them for repairs if they previously had to pay out-of-pocket to fix a problem in their main computers. The problem manifested as a blank touchscreen or other glitches in the system and was related to memory device failures in the computer that stores data from the vehicle. In customer emails obtained by CNBC, Tesla said it will repair the Model S and Model X cars for owners who are currently experiencing those issues, under an expanded warranty with some conditions. The warranty expansion and offer to refund some owners may help Tesla avoid a mandatory recall, and a settlement or drawn out court battles. Tesla did not reply to a request for more information.

How a Tesla 'MCU' works

In a Tesla electric car, the main computer, also known as an "MCU," powers the touchscreen where drivers can view and control their entertainment, navigation, air conditioning and other vehicle features. The main computer contains a number of processors, memory devices, GPS and other technical components. The memory devices in some Tesla MCUs have a limited "write cycle," which means they won't work well, or at all, after they hit a certain number of program or erase cycles. For years, Tesla owners occasionally complained in online forums of blackouts befalling their main computers, sometimes in the midst of a drive, which rendered their cars basically useless. It is not safe, for example, to operate a Tesla if the driver is unable to defrost and run the heat in icy weather. Spontaneous main computer failures could also disable safety features like the backup cam, which is meant to help drivers spot pedestrians or obstacles before backing out of a spot. Tesla will perform the repair on affected cars' computers under the expanded warranty only if the owner has not yet exceeded 100,000 miles or 8 years of ownership. Tesla will not replace the computer's memory device for owners who are approaching the end of a warranty period and who want to make a fix proactively.

Proposed class action