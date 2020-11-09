The US is closer than ever to a $15 federal minimum wage after Biden win

Labor leaders, workers and activists attend a rally for a $15 minimum hourly wage on July 22, 2015 in New York.

The federal minimum wage which is currently $7.25 per hour, has not been updated since 2009 and is an unlivable income in most of the U.S.

It may soon get an upgrade.

Lawmakers, activists and consumers have been calling for an increase in the minimum wage for years. In 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill called the Raise the Minimum Wage Act, which would lift federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

The bill has more support than ever to become law. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to boost the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, eliminate the tipped minimum wage and index minimum wage to the median hourly wage, inline with the U.S. House act.

Still, there are obstacles ahead.

It's highly unlikely that a Republican-controlled Senate would pass the bill, as majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he would not take up the legislation when it was passed by the House in 2019.

But flipping the Senate is not out of the question. Two key races in Georgia will be decided by runoff elections in January.

The benefits and costs of $15 minimum wage