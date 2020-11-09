There's no second $1,200 stimulus check yet. That's a text scam

If someone texts you promising a $1,200 stimulus check, don't click.

That's the message the IRS is sending to Americans with regard to the latest text scam related to the one-time stimulus payments the government sent out this past spring.

The text scam typically reads, "You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …"

The link that accompanies the message is a fake phishing URL. It directs people to an imitation IRS site, and then asks for their personal and financial details, including bank account information.

The IRS is reminding people that it does not send these kinds of unsolicited texts or emails. The government tax agency also never demands tax payments via gift cards or threatens people with jail or lawsuits.

"Criminals are relentlessly using Covid-19 and economic impact payments as cover to try to trick taxpayers out of their money or identities," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "This scam is a new twist on those we've been seeing much of this year.