Trump wants a recount in Wisconsin, but the RNC is shifting staff from that state to Georgia for Senate fight

The Republican National Committee has decided to several field staffers in Wisconsin to Georgia as that state gears up for at least one U.S. Senate runoff election in January.

President Donald Trump's campaign is seeking a recount in Wisconsin.

The RNC told field staffers under the Trump Victory committee that at least two dozen of their over 100-member field staff in the Badger State will be heading to the Peach State, according to a Republican Wisconsin campaign official aware of the plans. The Trump Victory committee is a joint operation between the Trump campaign and RNC.

This person told CNBC that the move comes as the RNC is looking to put resources toward what could be two Senate runoffs set to take place in January. NBC News projected that the race between Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock will go to a runoff. That contest is expected to cost well over $100 million.

The other race in the state between Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Democrat Jon Ossoff has yet to be called by NBC News.

Some Trump Victory field staff will remain in Wisconsin, while others will be losing their temporary positions, this person added. Those going to Georgia will be performing door-knocking and other field duties for the Senate contest.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said last week that the operation would seek a recount in Wisconsin. Joe Biden is the apparent winner of the Midwestern swing state, according to NBC News' projection. He has also won the overall presidential election, according to calls by NBC and other outlets.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," Stepien said in a statement last week, without presenting any evidence for his claims. "The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."

The campaign and RNC did not return a request for comment on what the partial withdrawal from the state means for their recount efforts.