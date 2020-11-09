U.S. coronavirus cases cross 10 million as outbreaks spike across the nation

An attendant talks to a person waiting in their car at a coronavirus testing site at Ascarate Park on October 31, 2020 in El Paso, Texas.

The United States has now reported more than 10 million cases of Covid-19, a bleak milestone amid growing outbreaks across the country.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 10 million cases and 237,000 deaths have been reported in the U.S.

That comes as the U.S. sets record one-day spikes in cases, spurring some officials to reinstate restrictions in efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Globally, more than 50.6 million people have been infected and 1.25 million have died in the global pandemic, according to data compiled by Hopkins.

The situation is unlikely to improve without targeted measures to reduce transmission in the hardest-hit states, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner under President Donald Trump.