U.S. coronavirus cases cross 10 million as outbreaks spike across the nation

The United States has now reported more than 10 million cases of Covid-19, a bleak milestone amid growing outbreaks across the country.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than 10 million cases and 237,000 deaths have been reported in the U.S.
That comes as the U.S. sets record one-day spikes in cases, spurring some officials to reinstate restrictions in efforts to contain the coronavirus.
Globally, more than 50.6 million people have been infected and 1.25 million have died in the global pandemic, according to data compiled by Hopkins.
The situation is unlikely to improve without targeted measures to reduce transmission in the hardest-hit states, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner under President Donald Trump.
"You have to be really worried what January is going to look like, what December is going to look like right now given the way this is rising," Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday.
Trump's own chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC News confirmed late Friday, becoming one of the latest people in the president's orbit to contract the disease. Meadows had attended an election night party last week and last month sparked backlash when he said the U.S. is "not going to control the pandemic."
On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden announced the members of his coronavirus task force.
"Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden said in the announcement.
