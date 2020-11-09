Vaccine news unleashes new momentum in stock market as hunkered-down investors flee cash

The Wall Street Bull (The Charging Bull) is seen during Covid-19 pandemic in Lower Manhattan, New York City, United States on May 26, 2020.

Stocks skyrocketed and bond yields surged as investors bet Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine will help the broader economy recover and revive cyclicals and other industries that were beaten down by the pandemic.

The Dow was up more than 4%, while Nasdaq was up just 1% as laggard sectors like energy and financials outperformed tech. Stay-at-home plays, like Netflix and Zoom were sharply lower, but airlines rallied 16%. The S&P energy sector, still down 45% this year, was up more than 14%, and financials were up 8%.

Pfizer announced earlier Monday that its vaccine is more than 90% effective, and while it will not be broadly distributed for months, investors bet that the economy will reopen and people will travel, return to work and be able to gather again in public in the next year.

"If you can look forward and say we're going to return to something closer to normal life, a lot of those cheap stocks could look attractive. This could be the beginning of the rotation into value and small caps that we've talked about for a long time," said Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at QMA.

The small cap Russell 2000 jumped 5.5%. The high flying FANG names, however, lagged. Facebook and Amazon were both down nearly 3%, and analysts said they could now underperform if the value rotation continues.

"We didn't get a blue wave, and now we have an announcement of a vaccine, and there are people today who are capitulating. You don't get a Dow up 1,300 points without people capitulating," said Bob Doll, chief equities strategist and portfolio manager at Nuveen. Doll said the news has forced investors, who were waiting for the election to be over or worried about the pandemic, to take cash off the sidelines.

"It's a risk on day. It's going to be the reopening stocks and what's going to lag is the stay-at-home stocks. We're in a transition period," said Doll, adding for the trade to persist, investors will need to have confidence the global economy will be able to grow at a sustainable pace.

As the Dow and S&P 500 rallied to record highs, Treasury yields pressed higher, with the 10-year yield rising to 0.95%, its highest level since March. Yields move opposite price, and bonds sold off as investors focused on the potential improvement in the economy.