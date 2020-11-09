It could take until January before more coronavirus stimulus relief is finalized

The U.S. Capitol at sunrise in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Millions of Americans are waiting for more financial help from the federal government.

Following President-elect Joe Biden's win, it now looks more probable that another coronavirus relief package may not come until January.

That's even as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has vowed to make another deal a priority in the chamber now.

"We continue to think that a stimulus plan is more likely to pass in January 2021 than before year-end 2020," Stifel Chief Washington Policy Strategist Brian Gardner said in an analyst note published on Monday.

More from Personal Finance:

That text you got about a second stimulus check is a scam

Why Covid-19 has devastated people who lived paycheck to paycheck

Three things to keep in mind to handle market volatility

For months leading up to the election, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to come to an agreement on the next coronavirus stimulus package.

The two officials were at odds over the total amount of aid to provide, as well as which specific areas it should go.

The looming election was another factor in the reason for the impasse.

Now, a similar situation could prevent politicians from reaching a bipartisan compromise before the end of the year, Gardner said.