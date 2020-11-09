Advocates worry about an eviction crisis as 2021 approaches without a stimulus deal

Welcome to the Covid Economy, CNBC Make It's deep dive into how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting all areas of our lives, from food to housing, health care to small business. We're focusing on North Carolina, a swing state that has seen rapid economic growth — and growing inequality — since the last recession to learn how residents are weathering the economic consequences of this once-in-a-lifetime health crisis.

When eviction protections put into place by the CARES Act expired over the summer, Josie Williams was deeply concerned about what it would mean for the estimated 300,000 to 400,000 North Carolinians struggling to pay their rent.

As the executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition, she had watched for months as her employees fielded three to four times as many calls each day than normal from community members worried they would lose their homes in the middle of an unprecedented public health crisis.

With tens of millions of Americans suddenly out of work, and many physically unable to find new jobs, the housing situation looked dire across the country. Williams and other experts began predicting a "tsunami" of evictions if Congress didn't pass another stimulus package that might include rental relief and an extended eviction moratorium.

"We were getting, literally, thousands of calls a week," Williams says, noting that there were around 600 evictions filed in her county alone at the beginning of August. "I was so overwhelmed by what was happening within our city."

Then in September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered a "historic" nationwide eviction moratorium for nonpayment of rent. Through the end of December, landlords cannot evict most tenants who have signed a "declaration" provided by the CDC stating that they cannot afford their rent because of Covid-19 and have used their best efforts to apply for all governmental housing aid.

It was an unprecedented move by the federal government to ensure that people could stay in their homes during a pandemic that has killed over 230,000 Americans since March, even if they had fallen behind on their housing payments.

There was initially confusion around the order, and organizations, including the National Apartment Association, quickly filed a suit against it. But just over a month after its implementation, the order is working when tenants know that it exists, says Caitlin Cedfeldt, an attorney at Legal Aid of Nebraska's Housing Justice Project. Landlords are still filing evictions, but at least in the communities Cedfeldt serves, judges are siding with tenants who have signed the CDC's declaration.

"The majority of [judges] are respecting what the law is and not ignoring the order," Cedfeldt says.

That's good, experts say, because it hasn't gotten much easier for many tenants to pay their bills over the past few months: More than seven months after states started shutting down their economies, tens of millions of Americans are still applying for unemployment each week, and 1 in 4 renters with children (and 1 in 6 adult renters generally) was behind on rent in September, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Renters of color are more likely to report being behind on payments.

In Greensboro, North Carolina, hundreds of people still call the Housing Coalition each day, says Williams. The need for assistance isn't abating.

"People have said we're in recovery, but whose recovery?" Williams says.