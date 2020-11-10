401(k) money moves to make now as the stock market rallies

The recent stock market rally may have boosted your 401(k) balance, but it probably won't be the silver bullet that secures your financial future.

Take a look now at all of your money goals, not just your retirement savings and investments, financial advisors say.

Key market averages — the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 — posted all-time intraday highs on Monday, causing many some investors to pay closer attention to their nest eggs.

When there are big swings in the markets, or uncertainty about the economy or political landscape, that's when many average investors wake up and start to make changes to their portfolio. Financial advisors say that's not the time to make a big move in your retirement savings plan.

"Never base your investments on how the market is doing," said certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan, founder of Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville, Florida, and a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council. "Have your investment policy structured around how much risk you can take financially and psychologically."

The day before Election Day, participants in 401(k) plans moved money around in those accounts more than twice as much as they normally do on an average trading day — with funds largely flowing from equities into fixed income, according to data from Alight Solutions. If they kept it there, those investors missed a 7% gain in the S&P 500 in the past week. Don't try time the markets, financial advisors say. Instead, do this with your 401(k) now: