Japan stocks set to rise after overnight Dow surge following positive coronavirus vaccine development

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher at the open as investors in Asia-Pacific react to positive developments overnight on the coronavirus vaccine front.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 25,400 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 25,570. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 24,839.84.

Shares in Australia jumped in early trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 rose more than 2%.

On the economic data front, China's consumer price index and producer price index for October are set to be out at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.