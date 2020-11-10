Citi names 4 South Korean stocks that should be in your portfolio when Biden is president

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, early on November 4, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

SINGAPORE — Tensions between the U.S. and China have been one of the biggest risks to corporate earnings in South Korea — and that's not likely to go away under a Joe Biden presidency, according to Citi Research.

"We see limited fundamental implications on the Korea equity market from a Biden presidency," said the report published on Friday, before NBC News declared Biden president-elect. The report had assumed a Biden victory and Republicans taking control of the Senate.

Citi said four South Korean stocks — which the bank rated as "buy" — could benefit from Biden's policies, such as his "green recovery" and infrastructure investment plans.