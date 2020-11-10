Biden's plan to fight online harassment could set up new confrontation with tech companies, experts say

Although it may not get as much attention as his plans to stem the spread of Covid 19 or change the tax code, President-elect Joe Biden is also planning to confront another problem: Online harassment.

On its presidential campaign site, the Biden-Harris team said it would convene a task force to recommend how governments, social media companies, schools, and other public and private organizations should address online harassment. That includes addressing the links between online harassment like revenge porn and deepfakes and offline acts of aggression, including mass shootings.

"The Biden Administration will shine a light on the online harassment, stalking, and abuse that now is a too-frequent reality for Americans, particularly for young people and women," Biden's website states. "Culture change must extend to our online lives, whether clamping down on 'cyber exploitation,' online stalking, or intimate partner digital abuse."

The task force, which is listed as one of several efforts under the president-elect's "Plan to Protect Women," represents the most aggressive attempt to address online abuse by a U.S. administration. It could lead also to new confrontations with tech companies.

In recent months, social media companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube have faced increased pressure to contain viral misinformation, violence, harassment and extremist content. While platforms have cleaned up more in the last year, the same problems persist across the internet, which came to the forefront in 2020 and during the U.S. elections, experts told CNBC.

"It's something that, without specific effort, won't be alleviated," said Kathleen Carley Ph.D, professor of the Societal Computing Ph.D. Program at Carnegie Mellon University. "I think the task force could be very important because it's very clear there is a lot of online disinformation and hate speech and we've seen how that's been a significant way to harm women and vulnerable groups such as a children and minorities."

"I think this particular task force plan aims to address a real need," said Lisa Fazio, a professor of Psychology and Human Development who studies the effects of misinformation at Vanderbilt University. "We know these platforms are consistently the source of online harassment and threats to women and there's a connection to extremist consequences."