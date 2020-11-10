Donald Trump is bad for comedy, but his election loss doesn't mean he'll be gone from late night

In the late '90s if late night comedians wanted to get a quick laugh, all they needed to do was make a quip about President Bill Clinton.

Clinton's womanizing persona and public sex scandal made him an easy target and his status as political figure and a celebrity made impressions instantly recognizable.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton was the subject of more than 1,700 jokes on late night television, according to a report from Robert Lichter, professor of political communications and sociology at George Mason University.

These days, it's President Donald Trump that has become the most popular target for late night jests.

According to Lichter, in 2017, there were more than 3,100 jokes made about Trump during late night programs.

"He's turned comedians into watch dogs," Lichter said, noting that comedians aren't just poking fun at the president, but dissecting his policies and speeches on-air.

Since Trump first announced his candidacy, most of the late night shows have followed the model set by Jon Stewart and "The Daily Show." Instead of focusing on pop culture and Hollywood, there's a clear push towards discussing political issues and political news. Segments like "A Closer Look" from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" have almost completely been devoted to covering Trump, his family and his allies since launching in 2015. John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight" is a weekly program on HBO that devotes 20 to 30 minutes on single topics and has often used that time to discuss Trump's policies and the individuals he has hired to work top government posts.

Comedian Stephen Colbert has been outspoken about Trump since the previous election, often using his monologues as a chance to talk about the president in a frank and often caustic way. Even Jimmy Fallon, who infamously used a 2015 interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" to tousle Trump's hair, has shifted to more politically based monologues in recent years.

Political humor has always been a staple of late night television, but under Trump, the line between news and satire has blurred. However, just because Trump will be exiting the White House in January to make room for President-Elect Joe Biden, it doesn't mean he'll disappear from late night.

When Clinton left office in 2001, comedians continued to take jabs at him. Throughout George W. Bush's first year in office more jokes were made about Clinton than Bush, Lichter said.

"I fear he'll never leave the public eye," said Zack Bornstein, an Emmy-nominated writer and director who has worked on "Saturday Night Live," "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and for Netflix and CBS. "This isn't the kind of evil dude who goes quietly into the night and starts painting watercolors. He's going to start his own media company to fuss 24/7. And then there will be the trials. We're going to have to talk about those."