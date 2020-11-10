What to watch today: Dow futures up, Nasdaq futures down as rotation out of tech continues

On today's economic calendar, the Labor Department issues its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, for September at 10 a.m. ET. Economists expect the JOLTS to show 6.3 million job openings as of Sept. 30, compared to 6.5 million a month earlier. CNBC's Steve Liesman Interviews San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly at 11:20 a.m. ET on "Squawk Alley." On the earnings calendar, Lyft (LYTF) reports after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

About 12 hours after the Pfizer vaccine announcement, the FDA said Monday evening it approved emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's experimental Covid-19 antibody drug treatment. Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor and ally of President Donald Trump, was given the Lilly treatment when he was in the hospital with coronavirus earlier this fall. Among the treatments that Trump received when he had Covid-19 was an antibody regimen from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals that's similar to the Lilly drug. Lilly shares rose 3% in Tuesday's premarket. (CNBC)



The treatment and vaccine news comes as new daily coronavirus cases in the U.S., as of Monday, topped 100,000 for seven straight days. The U.S. has a total of 10.1 million infections, with 238,251 deaths of Tuesday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Current hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the U.S., as of Monday, were up 70% from the number recorded on Oct. 9, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday is set to deliver a speech in defense of Obamacare, on the same day the conservative-dominated Supreme Court hears arguments challenging its constitutionality. Tuesday's case will be the third test of the 2010 health-care law before the Supreme Court. Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation to the nation's highest court last month, which Democrats had unsuccessfully sought to delay until after the election, gives Republican-appointed justices a 6-3 majority. (AP)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and some other Republicans are rallying behind Trump's efforts to fight the election results in the courts as the president blocked government officials from cooperating with Biden on a transition of power. Attorney General William Barr also authorized the Justice Department to probe unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. (AP)



In further fallout following the election, Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper. The president and Esper clashed this summer over using the military to quell sometimes-violent protests over racial injustice and inequality. (AP)

Shares of Beyond Meat were getting crushed by about 23% in Tuesday's premarket, the morning after the company issued disappointing third-quarter results that capped a volatile day for the stock on Wall Street. It all started Monday when McDonald's announced new plant-based offerings. Confusion ensued about whether Beyond Meat, which made a meatless patty for a McDonald's test in Ontario, would be a supplier for the McPlant. The fast-food giant declined to provide CNBC with any supplier details. But Beyond Meat said it worked with McDonald's on the new line. (CNBC)



Target (TGT) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) announced a deal Tuesday to open makeup and skincare shops inside of hundreds of Target stores across the country. Target CEO Brian Cornell said starting in the second half of next year, shoppers will find a smaller version of an Ulta store in more than 100 of Target's stores and on its website. (CNBC)



German electric scooter rental firm Tier announced Tuesday that it's raised $250 million in a funding round led by SoftBank's second Vision Fund. It's the first time the Japanese tech investor has made a bet on the nascent scooter-sharing industry and comes as a number of countries in Europe re-enter lockdowns to slow a resurgence in coronavirus cases. (CNBC)



Tesla (TSLA) will reimburse some Model X and Model S owners to cover issues with a memory device that caused touchscreen blackouts, according to customer letters seen by CNBC. The automaker will also expand its warranty to include that issue. The Model S and Model X vehicles potentially affected were made from late 2012 to early 2018.

Nikola (NKLA) and its founder Trevor Milton received grand jury subpoenas from the Justice Department in September in connection to allegations of fraud by short-seller Hindenburg, the embattled electric-truck maker said in a regulatory filing late Monday. Separately, two women also have filed sexual assault claims with Utah authorities against Milton. (CNBC)

The European Commission said Tuesday that Amazon (AMZN) breached European antitrust rules by using independent sellers' data for its own benefit. It has also announced a second formal investigation into the company's e-commerce processes. The issue arises because of Amazon's dual role in selling products itself, and acting as a platform for independent, sometimes rival, sellers. (CNBC)

Tropical Storm Eta was spinning off western Cuba on Tuesday after drifting away from South Florida, where it unleashed a deluge that flooded entire neighborhoods and filled some homes with rising water. Eta barely hit land late Sunday as it blew over Lower Matecumbe Key. The storm is expected to weaken in the coming days with a possible track toward the U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. (AP & Weather Channel)