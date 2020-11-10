From Nikola to EVs: 5 things to know about GM to end the year

GM CEO and chairman Mary Barra speaks during an "EV Day" on March 4, 2020 at the company's tech and design campus in Warren, Mich., a suburb of Detroit

General Motors has outperformed Wall Street's expectations for 22 consecutive quarters, including a solid beat in the third quarter with earnings increasing more than 70% from a year earlier.

While the automaker declined to release guidance for the fourth quarter, there's a lot investors should be watching during the fourth quarter — from a potential $2 billion deal with embattled electric vehicle start-up Nikola to an update with investors on its electric vehicle strategy.

Shares of GM recently climbed their way back into the black. The stock is up 6% in 2020.

Here are five things to monitor regarding GM for the remainder of 2020: