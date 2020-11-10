Here are some under-the-radar vaccine plays from D.A. Davidson

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
Investors got promising vaccine news Monday and analysts at D.A. Davidson came up with a list of under-the-radar stock ideas about how to play the rally.
Stocks soared on Monday after Pfizer and BioNTech announced their coronavirus vaccine was 90% effective in preventing Covid-19. The news sent travel and leisure stocks surging as the recovery of these companies depends on a successful economic reopening.
D.A. Davidson gave clients a list of "Vaccine Benefit Ideas."