Here's how much it costs to get everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner delivered to your door

About 6 in 10 Amerians say their stress levels would drop if they could have all the ingredients for a Thanksgiving dinner delivered right to their door.

Good news: you can — and it doesn't have to cost much more than going to the grocery store in person, thanks to the many grocery delivery services now available. And if you are willing to spend a bit more, you can even have an entire Thanksgiving dinner pre-cooked and delivered from a number of retailers, meal kit companies and popular restaurants nationwide.

"This year, Thanksgiving dinner is going to look very different," says Phil Lempert, food industry analyst and editor of SupermarketGuru. For many Americans, it will involve smaller celebrations and lots of video calls, Lempert says. That means smaller shopping lists and even smaller birds (or perhaps other proteins altogether) on the dinner table.

To tally up the cost of getting the ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner delivered, CNBC Make It looked at prices from four major online grocery services with large delivery areas: Amazon Fresh, Fresh Direct, Peapod and Walmart. Instacart is also available in most areas, but since it partners with local grocery chains, prices can vary by store.

The test meal, designed for four people, consists of at least an 8-pound turkey (the perfect size for four people, according to Butterball's online calculator), boxed stuffing mix, mashed potatoes made from scratch, frozen corn, homemade cranberry sauce and refrigerated pre-made crescent rolls, as well as semi-homemade apple pie (baked using pre-made pie crusts) and coffee for dessert.

The products chosen for each service were always the lowest-priced option available. Generally, that was a store-branded product such as Great Value at Walmart or Just FreshDirect, but some providers did have name-brand items on sale or only offered name-brand options for certain items.

Prices do fluctuate, so consider the prices listed as a guide, rather than an absolute. For a breakdown of the price of each product by service, see the table at the bottom of this article.

Here's how much a Thanksgiving meal for four costs from each grocery delivery service, ranked from least to most expensive.