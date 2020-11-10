Jeremy Siegel says stocks can look past tough Covid winter, sees value outperforming in 2021

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Longtime market bull Jeremy Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that equity investors should be able to look past the current intensification of the United States' coronavirus outbreak, with daily cases frequently setting new record highs and hospitalizations also rising. Health experts warn it's about to get worse, too.

"The next three months are critical, but remember ... stocks are the longest-lived assets, and they look years and years into the future," Siegel said on "Closing Bell." "Three tough months, four tough months, once you have a brighter future, which I think 2021 is, boy that is really powerful."